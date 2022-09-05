NRM NEC suspends Nwaanyajike, 14 others

…Insists Osakwe is party flag bearer

The National Rescue Movement (NRM) has insisted that the embattled former Presidential candidate Mazi Okwudili Nwaanyajike and 14 other members remained suspended by the party.

The NEC members took the decision through a unanimous resolution taken at the 2nd quarter NEC meeting.

Nwaanyadike, the initial 2023 presidential was alleged of not meeting up with the party conditions.

In his stead, Felix Johnson Osakwe was endorsed at the party NEC in Abuja on Monday.

The crisis rocking the party lately has reportedly taken a new dimension.

In his address at the meeting, the National Chairman of the party Ambassador Isaac Chigozie Udeh cleared the the air on the controversy on the party’s presidential controversy, insisting that Felix Johnson Osakwe now replaces Mazi Okwudili Nwaanyajike as the party flagbearer.

The decision according to Udeh was in line with the party’s guidelines.

The party National chairman said, “The leadership took a golden decision on this matter at that material time making sure that every step taken was in accordance with our party guidelines, the Electoral Act and the INEC guidelines were not overstepped.

“Also the decision was taken in good faith to brighten our chances in all the Constituencies we are fielding candidates in 2023 General Elections.

“This issue generated unwarranted controversies by some selfish elements that are poised to make gains from any misunderstanding no matter how little, despite all their antics, we remain committed.

“We shall not be discussing much on it as the matter is already in court.”

At the NEC’s meeting through a voice vote also extended the tenure of the National executive officers from a year to four-year pursuant to its Article 11.1 .

Other decisions was the approval for its NWC to consitute the campaign council for the 2023 general election.

NEC approved replacement of deputy national chairman North, Jikimshi with Salisu Dawaki.The meeting was attended by INEC representatives and other local observers among others.

