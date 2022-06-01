NRM to hold presidential primary in Abuja

The National Rescue Movement (NRM) presidential primary will hold in Abuja on 2nd June 2022, where 300 delegates will elect the party’s presidential candidate.

Chairman of the convention planning Committee, Prince Chinedu Obi, in a press statement issued in Abuja said nine aspirants were screened to participate in the primary that will produce the best candidate to rescue Nigeria from economic stagnation, political upheavals, insecurity and clueless leadership.

Obi said the party opened its presidential ticket to women and youth who are critical stakeholders in the Nigeria project and will breathe fresh air in governance if elected into office in 2023.

Prof. Benedicta Egbo, Mazi Okwudili Nwa-Anyaike, Barry Avotu Johnson and Sen. Ibrahim Yunusa are among the aspirants screened and cleared to contest the presidential primary.

