NRM’ll revive power, other sectors, says presidential candidate

The National Rescue Movement (NRM) presidential candidate, Usman Ibrahim Alhaji, has vowed to restore sanity in the education, health, power and other sectors of the economy, if elected president of Nigeria in 2019.

Usman, who is in his 40s, stated this yesterday in Abuja during the unveiling of the party’s presidential policy document, which was attended by its national officers.

The candidate, who accused past and present leaders of the country of mismanaging the economy, said the poverty and unemployment are the greatest factors militating against the progress of the country.

Also, he alleged that political leaders were more interested in registering their wards in schools abroad and travelling to foreign countries for healthcare, thereby abandoning our schools and hospitals to their plight.

The presidential candidate added that he will spend his first one hundred days in office reconciling Nigerians, tackling corruption, declaring a state of emergency on electricity, making sure that public servants register their wards in schools in Nigeria, among other things.

He said: “Poverty and unemployment have so ravaged this country that many Nigerians cannot afford a square meal, let alone three square meals. Our schools and hospitals are nothing to write home about.

“There is no single Panadol in our hospitals to treat the First family, let alone ordinary Nigerians, hence many of our leaders travel abroad for treatment of ordinary headache.

“However, if elected in 2019, I will make sure that our hospitals and schools are revived. I will spend my first 100 days in office to unite Nigerians, declare a state of emergency in the electricity sector, and make sure that Nigerians are secured, among other things contained in my policy document.”