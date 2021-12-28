NSCDC all-female combatant squad in focus

In this piece, BODE OLAGOKE takes a look at the activities of the recently launched all-female combatant squad of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) by its Commandant General Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi.

The state of insecurity in the country occasioned by terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, separatist agitations, armed robbery, among others, have continued to test the capacity and might of the Nigerian state to assert its authority, notwithstanding unyielding commitment towards maintaining and sustaining its sovereignty and territorial integrity.



But for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) established via an Act of the National Assembly (NASS) in 2003 to play a fundamental role in the security architecture of the nation, protecting critical assets of government, including pipelines, among others, the story would have been worse considering the herculean task before the management.

Therefore, on assuming office on March 1, 2021 as the third substantive Commandant General, Dr. Audi conceived and actualised the Female Squad arm of the corps as one of his first priorities.



As testified by the minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola about the initiative, the former Osun state governor delightfully declared that the move would, no doubt, add value to the security architecture of the country, even as it would enhance the capacity and operational efficiency of the corps to respond to emerging security challenges in parts of the country.

On his part, the NSCDC boss described the female squad as a child of necessity, borne out of the need to effectively curtail the recent upsurge of insecurity and proactively engage bandits and kidnappers of school children as directed by the federal government on the implementation of the safe school initiative.

according to him, “This is a proactive step aimed at ensuring safety of school children and restoring the confidence of students, parents, teachers and the host communities.”



The establishment, training and commissioning of the squad, he added, would checkmate the menace of kidnapping of school children in the country and stoppage of any kinds of threat or breach of security in the nation’s educational institutions.



“The efforts have been replicated in all state commands across the country. Vulnerability survey of all schools in the country was carried to determine the number of schools that are prone to attack by bandits and kidnappers and this has helped in developing strategies for schools protection in Nigeria.”



He announced that the corps had concluded a vulnerability survey on all schools in the country with a view to collating data aimed at identifying the gaps in the existing security arrangement for schools and to give the corps the needed clues on necessary strategies to adopt in enhancing safety at schools, especially those susceptible to attacks.



As observed by security experts, the all-female combatant squad policy has effectively reduced discrimination against women in that they can now rise to the pinnacle of their career, while it is also taking steps to establish creches in its Commands and Formations to assist nursing mothers.



It has also unveiled an all-female combatant squad as part of its safe schools initiative, with many of them already deployed in and around some schools.

On on the activities of the squad at the Third Commandant General’s Conference held in Abuja, Audi said he established the new squad due to the unprovoked and mindless attacks on Nigerians which has led to loss of lives and left in its trail gory images.



“That driving force and initiative brought about the establishment of the first set of female squad. This is in keeping with my belief that women can make and have been making valuable contributions to nation- building.

“In May, female combatants in the NSCDC graduated from their training and have since been deployed for service. With this policy being put in place, I have no doubt that if there is any vestige of gender discrimination still left, it should be on the way out.



“All hands therefore must be on deck. All our human resources, including women, must be maximally deployed to face this task. I am particular about the protection of school children and farmers. The threats to them represent the threats to our present and future. Without food, we cannot survive. Hunger will kill everybody,” he stated.

More arms training, procurement

Of late, the corps has also been able to enlarge its armed squad with many of its personnel now trained and made to bear arms.

The all-female combatant squad, for instance, is well armed with new AK-47 and other weapons as well as vehicles and motorcycles designed for rugged terrains.



Since June 2012 when the then administration of Ade Abolurin-led NSCDC got approval for the NSCDC to bear arms, this is the first time the agency would be taking delivery of new weapons.

With the new arms and attendant trainings received by the personnel, Nigerians expect a safer security landscape in 2022 and a corps that would not be frivolous with weapons handling. It is also expected that there should be no room for accidental discharges.

Safe school initiative

The NSCDC boss being an intellectual and a member of the National Institute had on assumption in office commissioned a team of researchers and academics to conduct a vulnerability survey of all schools in the country.From the survey, Audi revealed that there are over 81,000 schools in the country out of which over 62,000 are prone to attacks as they are without perimetre fencing and other basic security infrastructure.



“In the interim, I have ordered that all state Commandants should deploy our personal to schools in their various states and they are doing that in conjunction with state governors, commissioners of education and in fact even directly with the principals so that they can provide safety for our children,” he stated.

The out-going year

In the out-going year 2021, the corps, through the instrumentality of its Agro Rangers Squad, arrested over 200 armed herdsmen as part of efforts to stem the farmers-herders crisis.

Some of the suspects have been handed over to the police while others are being prosecuted by the corps.

122 convictions, 503 arrests

Available record shows that NSCDC was able to secure the conviction of 122 persons for offences bordering on crude oil theft and vandalism of critical national assets in the last 12 months.



The agency also arrested 503 persons within the year under review while disclosing that in the first few days of December 2021, it arrested no fewer than 40 suspected oil thieves.

The Commandant General added that, “The corps has recorded a lot of successes in our Anti-Vandalisation Drive and Protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure where several arrests and prosecutions have been recorded.



“For instance, earlier in the month of December 2021, the corps in synergy with sister agencies arrested 40 suspected oil thieves, 10 trucks, nine boats, 69 jerry cans/drums, 100 petroleum pipes and 83 sacks filled with suspected adulterated petroleum products in different parts of Rivers state alone.



“Other items recovered from the suspects includes seven pumping machines, seven numbers of 40 HP Yamaha engines, one (1) 90 HP Yamaha engine and several hoses used for syphoning AGO. The suspects are currently undergoing thorough investigation and would soon be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Number of arrests – 503; number under prosecution – 481; number convicted – 122; illegal refineries destroyed – 79.”



He said while 94 companies were registered as private guards, 163 are awaiting licences.

Within the year, 133 private guard companies were sealed, 42 unsealed, 100 recommended for revocation of licences and 849 had their licenses renewed.



Over N529.9 million was generated by the private guards department, even as over a million naira was recovered for complainants.

The corps can today boast of well over 20, 000 graduates and about 47 PhD holders, with scores of others undergoing several postgraduate courses.What is also remarkable is that the personnel having undergone different composition of trainings by virtually all security agencies in the country, now has some form of comparative advantages of versatility and competence to intellectually and strategically collaborate with any agency of government genuinely interested in the growth and development of Nigeria.

Other agencies under interior ministry

The gaping hole in the paramilitary apparatchik is however the lacklustre performance of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), especially with the continued influx of aliens, including criminals, into the country.



On its part, the Federal Fire Service FFS (FFS) reduced fatalities associated with fire incidents in 2021, with 70 lives lost as opposed to the 147 deaths recorded in the preceding year. It also saved property worth about N19.4 trillion.

While incidences of jail-breaks were reduced and the COVID-19 pandemic efficiently managed by the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), the level of external attacks on custodial centres have however increased.