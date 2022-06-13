NSCDC anti-vandal unit bursts 5 illegal refineries in Delta 

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has said its Commandant General’s Special Anti-Vandal Monitoring Unit (SAVMU) dislodged five illegal refineries in Delta South Local Government Area of Delta state, where adulterated petroleum products were produced and distributed to unsuspecting users across the country.

In a statement signed Monday in Abuja by the Corps Director Public Relations, DCC Olusola Odumosu, said the operation was carried out successfully following a tip off on the nefarious activities of vandals and oil thieves operating a very big camp with about 5 illegal refineries in the area.

“Two (2) suspects were nabbed during the operation while other collaborators remained at large. The intelligence report however, revealed that the site belongs to three individuals which consist of one woman and 2 other men currently in NSCDC custody and are volunteering information to assist in carrying out further investigation.

“The Squad Commander, DCC Brah Umoru Samson, who led the operation, assured Nigerians that the SAVMU will not condone any act of sabotage to the economy and therefore warned all illegal operators to engage in legitimate business that will not contravene the law or compromise the safety of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure in the country.

“He reiterated that the arrested suspects will be prosecuted according to extant law and the Squad will ensure a total manhunt for those currently on the run.”

According to the statement the illegal refineries and other equipment used for the illicit business were destroyed, while investigation will be carried out with due diligence to unravel the other criminals connected to the crime for possible prosecution.

