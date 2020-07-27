NSCDC arrests 3 cattle rustlers in Oyo

Three suspected cow rustlers are now in the custody of Oyo state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for stealing two cows said to worth N500,000.

Addressing journalists at the state NSCDC headquarters in Ibadan, the state commandant, Corps Commandant Iskilu Akinsanya stated that the three suspects were arrested by men of the command’s Agro Ranger team at Bolorundoro village of Orire local government.

Akinsanya stated that the suspects were arrested at Kara Market in Ogbomosho over the theft of the two cows belonging to one Mohammed Bello.

The Oyo state NSCDC Corps Commandant gave the names of the suspects as Aliu Beidu, 20, from Niger state, Buba Bello, 25, and Shatari Buba, 20, both from Kwara state.