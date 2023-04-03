NSCDC arrests 42-year- old man for impersonating soldier in Kwara

The Kwara state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC), Kwara state command, has arrested a 42 –year- old Abdulsalam Ajibola, for impersonating a soldier and defrauding unsuspecting Nigerians.

A statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Ayeni Olasunkanmi, said Ajibola impersonated a soldier with a view to defrauding one Abdullahi Saheed of the sum of N700,000, as well as one Ropo Gabriel to the tune of N96,000.

He said the suspect “promised to help them get admission into the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.”

The statement also alleged that the suspect also “falsely took a Toyota picnic car from one Prophet Samuel Olugbemiga for commercial transportation after which he absconded.”

Olaaunkanmi said: “The tracking unit of the NSCDC tracked down Ajibola at Oke-Onigbin, in Isin local government area of Kwara state, on the 24th of March, 2023 where he was apprehended.

He said the suspect will be arraigned in court soon.

