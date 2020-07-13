NSCDC arrests 8 motorcycle snatchers in Ibadan

Oyo state Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Alhaji Iskilu Akinsanya, Monday stated that eight suspected motorcycle snatchers have been arrested by men of the command.

Commandant Akinsanya stated this in Ibadan while parading the eight suspects said to specialise in motorcycle snatching in Ibadan metropolis.

Oyo state NSCDC boss gave names of the suspects as Mustapha Suleiman, Sanni Ataka, 37, Sarafadeen Amodu, 29, Muktaka Gambo, 17, Abubakar Ibraheem, 27, Haruna Adamu, 28, Ado Adamu, 29 and Lamidi Saidu, 28,” he said.

Commandant Akinsanya, stated that one Mr. Adeyi Olalekan, 25, who lives at Awososo area, Bembo Apata was stopped by one of the suspects at 0630hours on Sunday, 12th July, 2020 to take him to transformer in Iyana Cele, Apata NNPC area from Awososo, adding that the suspects later attacked the motorcyclist with locally made gun and knife before snatching the motorcycle.

The NSCDC commandant stated that while snatching the motorcycle, one of the suspects fell from the bike and he was pursued and caught at Johnson Awe Ara Apata by men of NSCDC at that area.”

Commandant Akinsanya added that other suspected motorcycle snatchers were later apprehended by men of the Intelligence and Investigation Department of the command.

“The suspects were arrested with 1 local gun, 6 handsets, 1 NIMC ID card, 3 red Boxer Motorcycles with the following registration numbers: OSUN BDS 725 QR, OYO MNY 929 QM, OGUN JGB 136 WF,” he said.

