NSCDC arrests 9 persons for alleged meter bypass in Osun

Lateef Ibrahim, Osogbo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Osun state command, Friday disclosed that it has arrested nine suspects for allegedly tampering with meters in their residences to circumvent appropriate payment for energy consumed.

The Osun commandant, Agboola Sunday, in a statement made available to Journalists, Friday, by the PRO, Adeleke Kehinde, said the suspects were arrested at Owode along Ilesa road on 28th March at about 8:000pm during a joint task force operation of the command and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

“The command has a strong synergy with IBEDC. Our personnel went on a joint task force operation with the company, around Osogbo in search of those manipulating meters in the state. It is not going to be business as usual as the command is ready to put a stop to this act,” the NSCDC boss added.

He stated that energy theft, vandalism, and other vices are major setbacks in mitigating the development of the country, saying “we shall leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators of energy theft to book.

“NSCDC will keep arresting those people to serve as a deterrent to those engaging in criminal infractions such as vandalism, bypass, illegal connection, load diversion, and others,” Sunday added.

He urged members of the public to be part of continuing efforts aimed at safeguarding critical national assets in their neighborhood by reporting the activities of vandals and saboteurs to the nearest NSCDC in their environment.

