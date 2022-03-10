NSCDC arrests suspects with adulterated diesel in Ondo 

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Ondo state command, has arrested two suspects in connection with alleged adulterated Automated Gas Oil (diesel) in the state.

NSCDC commandant in the state, Dr Hammed Abodunrin, stated this Thursday in Akure, Ondo state capital.

He noted that NSCDC men of the anti-vandalism unit, who patrolled Iju-Osun waterfront in Irele local government area of the state intercepted the suspects with the substance.

It was alleging that the barge took off from Escravos in Delta and was heading to Siluko in Edo when it was intercepted.

“In less than 72 hours of inaugurating Marine Base and Patrol boat at Iju-Osun water front in lrele local government area of Ondo state, the men of the Anti-vandalism Unit have arrested a barge containing suspected Automated Gas Oil (AGO).

“Illegal dealing in petroleum products is a serious crime and as an agency, we will continue to fight it.

”We will ensure the protection of petroleum pipelines and other critical national assets of government in our domains.”

“We shall leave no stone unturned in our fight against the activities of vandals,” Abodunrin said.

He said the suspects would be charged to court after investigation.