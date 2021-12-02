NSCDC assures of raw deal for kidnappers, bandits

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Thursday assured the citizenry of her intention to wage serious war against kidnapping and banditry and most especially in all schools across the country.

The NSCDC also assured that it will do everything possible to prevent the kidnapping of teachers and students in all parts of the country.

The Commandant General of the Corps, Dr Abubakar Audi, who spoke at the inauguration of Special Female Squad (SFS) and Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Ondo State Command, said the corps is ready to fight banditry and kidnapping more than ever before.

Audi who was represented by Mr Adeyinka Ayinla, Zonal Commander of Zone J, stated that the command has made efforts to rejuvenate its personnel and officers for more effective service delivery to the people.

He noted that the spate of attack by bandits engaged in kidnapping of students for ransom had made it imperative to focus attention on intensifying security in schools across the country.

NSCDC boss said the establishment of the Special Female Squad was a proactive measure towards guaranteeing safety and restoring the confidence of students, parents, teachers and the community in the country’s security architecture.

“There is need to put in place a special squad to tackle such nascent security challenges in the country and curb the constant threat to learning imposed by the dare devil criminals who have been declared terrorists.

“Female squad is a child of necessity borne out of the need to effectively curtail the recent upsurge of insecurity occasion by armed banditry

, kidnapping, insurgency and the need to effectively implement government’s proposed safe school initiative.

“You will agree with me that our country is currently facing unprecedented security challenges and unique problems demand unique solutions,” Audi added.

He charged the Special Female Squad to abide by the rules of engagement and showcase professionalism in their conduct wherever posted to, saying they have become the image of the corps.

Dr Hammed Abodunrin, NSCDC Ondo state Commandant, who said t no fewer than 80 Special Female Squad and Rapid Response Squad were trained, adding that the two squads would be deployed to various schools across the state.

Abodunrin called on the state government to ensure that security studies were implemented and taught as a course across schools in Ondo state.

“In Ondo state, we have 1,606 secondary schools which we need to protect because bandit has made schools their target by going there and picking our children and teachers and whoever resists them could be killed , hence the essence of these special squad,” he noted.