NSCDC boss begs FG for recruitment of personnel to enhance security operations

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has appealed to the federal government for the recruitment of more personnel into the Corps, saying such would enhance her operational efficiency and security coverage.

Audi also assured Nigerians of the Corps’ commitment to tackling the menace of kidnapping, abduction, banditry and other criminalities in the country.

He made gave the assurance during a courtesy call to his office by the governor of Niger state, Alhaji Abubakar Sanni Bello, who lauded the CG for his pragmatic approach to the fight against Insecurity in Nigeria.

According to a statement released to newsmen Friday in Abuja, by the NSCDC spokesman Olusola Odumosu, said the NSCDC boss said on the three mandates of the Corps which centers on safeguarding all Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, Disaster management as well as Training, Supervision and Monitoring of Private Guard Companies.

He also reiterated on deployment of over 7,000 Specially trained Agro Rangers Squad with the responsibility of securing farmers and the Agro Allied Industries across the nation.

Dr Audi said that the style of terrorist attack in Nigeria is called asymetric warfare which is different from the conventional war the nation is used to, but could be won if the battle is taken directly to the enemiies camp.

He added that the NSCDC was ready to collaborate with other stakeholders in tackling Insecurity across board.

While congratulating the Commandant General for his appointment by the President, governor Abubakar said Niger state government has made available an expanse of land and other temporary facilities for the smooth takeoff of Civil Defence Training College at Kotangora which is currently awaiting Inspection and subsequent possession by the Corps.

Governor Abubakar Bello noted that since the assumption of office of the Commandant General of NSCDC, there has been a paradigm shift in the policies and programs rolled out by the Corps towards solving the nation’s security challenges.

“We are aware of the deteriorating state of insecurity in the nation; hence all hands must be on deck, the political class, government and individuals must support the security operatives by providing necessary logistics to enhance their operations” he said.

