NSCDC boss commissions housing projects, lays foundation for 102 rooms for staff



The Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Audi has commissioned the Corps cooperative housing project at Kuje and also laid another foundation of 102 rooms to be named after the former CG, Ade Abolurin.



Speaking at the commissioning Monday in Abuja, Audi pledged to do more ground breaking projects to improve staff welfare to boost their morale in the fight against banditry.



He explained that efficiency in service delivery and optimal performance of an officer can only be achieved when the welfare of such officers are guaranteed and his administration would give utmost priority to that.



“This administration has come with a renewed vigour to rejig, revamp, rejuvenate, resuscitate and reposition the Civil Defence to a world class elite organisation poised to protect the lives of citizens as well as safeguarding all critical national assets and Infrastructure of the nation.



Audi explained that efficiency in service delivery and optimal performance of an officer can only be achieved when the welfare of such officers are guaranteed and his administration would give utmost priority to that.



“I am glad you are all witnesses to these laudable achievements. Today house keys are being handed over to officers and we are also laying a new foundation for another 102 buildings of 3 Bedroom and 2 Bedroom within the estate.



The NSCDC boss also said that the years ahead will be full of tremendous innovative achievements because the Audi led administration will keep moving on and never get tired of putting smiles on the faces of all personnel of the Corps both at the National Headquarters and all formations in the federation.



Dr. Ahmed Audi who earlier in the company of his wife, the National President of the Civil Defence Officers Wives Association (CDOWA) Hajia Aisha Abubakar Audi conducted the ground breaking and foundation laying of CDOWA Group of Schools and Skill Acquisition Centre at Sauka, Abuja.



Speaking also at the event, the chairman NSCDC National Headquarters Cooperative Society, ACC Aina Oladeji Jones appreciated the CG for playing a fatherly role as the patron of the Cooperate Multipurpose Society, recounting that the CG at his 100 days in office promised that his officers would be house owners before his one year tenure in office and this has been fulfilled.



He commended the CG for closely monitoring the project and making necessary corrections when the project was under construction which has culminated into great realities in which buildings are being commissioned and keys handed over to the beneficiaries at exactly his one year in office.