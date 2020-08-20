NSCDC commended over infrastructure, security

A civil society group, Centre for Media Rights and Advocacy (CMRA) has applauded the salient transformation of infrastructural development and building of new edifices all over the country by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) under the leadership of Commandant-General, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu.

The applause was contained in a press release signed by the secretary, Comrade Tomisin Ajorin and project director, Comrade Balarabe Ishayah.

The statement commended the proactive and transparent management of NSCDC for commissioning 13 new command buildings across the country, a feat which the civil society described as unheard of since the annals of the history of the NSCDC.

The duo also lauded the initiative of the commandant-general for his foresight of a better infrastructure where the issue of workforce and better environment of its personnel.

It noted that this is the first time such a milestone is being achieved within the shortest possible time despite the paucity of funds.