NSCDC, CSO preach peace, unity in Jigawa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Jigawa state command and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have laid down some measures to ensure peace, unity and cordial relationship among law abiding citizens of the state.Speaking to the civil society and media organizations Thursday, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, Mr Adamu Shehu, said Nigeria as a multi- religious and cultures with over 370 ethnic groups needs total tolerance and understanding among its citizens.The coordinator of Save Nigeria Now, Mrs Maryam Ibrahim, and the Concern Initiative Development for Vulnerable People (CIDEV), Mrs Murjanatu Ado, told the students of Al Ni-Ima Academic and the Pupils of Jigawa Sada Special Primary School to always stay in peace among their classmates. The two women said the day was initiated by the first president of Ghana, Gwame Nkurma, with 30 other African leaders for the libration of African countries from the colonial masters.They also called on the students and the pupils to adopt the spirit of togetherness, unity, respect for one another’s religious, cultures and ethnic groups to avoid anything that can cause upheaval and orgy of violence among themselves.

