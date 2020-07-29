NSCDC deploys personnel, sniffer dogs, ambulances for security



The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu has ordered massive deployment of personnel across the nation for Eid-el-kabir festival.



Apart from the deployment of personnel, specialised units such as SWAT, CBRN, Rescue Team, Ambulances, Armed Squads and Sniffer dogs were also strategically positioned for quick intervention.





In a statement signed Wednesday in Abuja by the Corps spokesman Emmanuel Okeh, the NSCDC boss said the directive became necessary following the declaration of Thursday 30th and Friday 31st July, 2020 as public holiday marking Eid-el-Kabir festival.



The statement charged the State Commandants to work in synergy with other sister Agencies and urged the personnel to be civil and diplomatic in their approach to the populace.





Gana also directed that personnel should be deployed to prayer grounds, shopping centres, malls, recreation centres, black spots and areas considered to be vulnerable to attack noting that hoodlums, vandals, terrorists and those with sinister motives that target festive periods to carry out their dastardly act.





Why congratulating muslim faithful, he encouraged them to emulate the qualities of Prophet Mohammed by living an exemplary life that depicts their true practice by preaching and praying for peace in the nation and not to catch at the event as an opportunity to engage in merry making alone or indulge in an act that is unholy.





He urged the general ublic to report any case of emergency, flood, collapse building, vandalism and other criminalities to the Corps.





The statement also charged parents and guardians to warn their wards from getting themselves involved in any act that is capable of affecting the peace of the Nation before, during and after the festival as anyone caught will face the wrath of the law.



Related

No tags for this post.