NSCDC extends safety initiative to schools, beefs up security 

Worried by the incessant attacks on school children and all forms of social vices amongst students, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has extended a safety programme to school children called “safe school initiative.”

It has also beefed up security against any form of attack in Lagos state.

The initiative which was lunched, Thursday, at Gulf Flower Schools, located in Oworonshoki area of Lagos in partnership with a private security organisation known as Safety Signature was aimed at educating school children on how to overcome any security challenges they may encounter.

Speaking on the development, Lagos state Commandant of Corps, Usman Alfadarai, who was represented by Deputy Superintendent of Corps and Public Relations Officer, Oluwaseun Abolurin, stated that the initiative was kicked off in Gulf fFower school in line with the vision of the Commandant General of the corps, CG Ahmed Abubakar Audi, to safeguard all school environments.

He added that the sensitisation programme would be taken to other schools in the state in a bid to make Lagos state as safe as possible.

Also addressing the students, Deputy Superintendent of Corps, Ada Agada and head of Special Female Squad Unit , stated that the relevance of the initiative, was set up to help students curb the effect of social vices such as sexual harassment, bullying, cultism etc.

On her own part, the managing director, Safety Signature, Dr Cynthia Greg, advised students to always shun sexual harassment and other social vices.

She called on victims of such unfortunate incidents to speak out, adding that her organisation will ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

