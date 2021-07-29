NSCDC-FCT inaugurates taskforce on fake security firms

In order to check quackery among operators of private security guards in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has established a taskforce to check the menace.

The FCT command of the corps constituted the taskforce with the executive of the Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN) on board.

Inaugurating the taskforce Thursday, FCT Commandant of the NSCDC, Peter Maigari said the core objective of the taskforce is to fish out private security guard companies who are not licensed, or operating with expired licence.

Maigari said: ” The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is saddled with the mandate of licencing private guard companies and monitoring their activities; however, we discovered that some of these companies were not licensed.

“Those who are licensed know those ones who are not licensed. So in order for us to fish out those who are not licensed, we are now forming a taskforce to make sure we go after them.

“We will equally review those licensed to ensure that they are not using expired licence. So, they should step up and do the needful. It’s either they come to register and be licensed or they quit the business.”

According to him, “once the unlicensed security guards have refused to step up, and be licensed, it’s as good as building legality upon illegality.

Chairman of the taskforce, Kufana Danjuma, noted that the initiative is part of the move to effectively tackle the issue, which is among the biggest problems in the FCT and country at large.