NSCDC hands victims of human traffickers over to NAPTIP

The Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), FCT command, Mathias Ohieme, has handed over 16 victims of human trafficking and irregular migration rescued by the officers of the corps to NAPTIP in Abuja.

Handing them over at the FCT command, Commandant Ohieme, stated that the 16 victims were rescued at a house in Zuba axis of the FCT following a tip off.

The commandant said the house was under surveillance for two months and on the 24th of February, the house was raided and the victims rescued by armed officers of the FCT command.

The victims were to be trafficked to Libya through Kano to Niger and the final destination, Libya.

The commandant advised parents to always keep their wards off the idea of seeking greener pasture abroad noting that Nigerians can still make genuine living in the country.

He assured that the main suspect who is at large will be tracked and brought to book soonest.

Some of the suspects who spoke on camera said they were assured that they would be sent to school and given jobs on arrival at Libya.

The 16 victims were from Lagos, Kogi, Ogun, Oyo amongst others.

