NSCDC nab fake guard at Akwa Ibom state varsity

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it has arrested an illigal private security guard, Pareto Smart Work security operating at Akwa Ibom State University.

Accordingly, the Command had also arrested 15 other unregistered private guards last year operating in the state, bringing the number to 16.

The State Commandant of NSCDC, Mr Samuel Fadeyi, disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the command exhibits yard in Uyo recently.

Fadeyi said due to security challenges bedeviling the country, the command could not compromise with any unregistered private security guard but to make the arrests.

“Yesterday, we were able to arrest one Pareto Smart Work security working at Akwa Ibom State University, because they are not licensed at all.

“Talking about private guard company in which we were supervising, as a supervisory agency in the out gone year, I think we were able to arrest about 16 illigal companies.

Continuing, he warned members of the public including cooperate institutions to be weary of hiring security guards who were not licensed owing to the situation the country was currently facing.

The Commandant added that before any private security guard services could be employed, the employer should go beyond to know the background of the organization.

“We have to take this serious, if you are employing private securities, you have to know their background, those are the essence of those license.

“There has to be a check, you can not just employ anybody to do security work, that time is over, the type of security challenges in Nigeria would not allow that.

In a similar development, Fadeyi disclosed that dispite the challenges occasioned by the novel corona virus in 2020, the command was able to secure 20 judgements.

He added that it also secured 40 convictions bordering majorly on illigal petroleum products and some few cases on power vandalism.

“Actually, despite the trying period of year 2020, we were able to make a lot of arrest. In fact, we secured about 20 judgments, despite the fact that courts were working skeletonly.

“There are about 40 convictions within that year alone and most of them have to do with illigal dealing in petroleum products and a little part of them were also in power vandalism,” he added.

