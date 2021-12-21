NSCDC nabs block moulder, another over rape, deploys 1,500 for yuletide



Kwara state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 53-year-old block moulder Michael Adebayo for allegedly having canal knowledge of 14 years old girl (names withheld).

The victim is said to be a daughter of his close friend in the neighborhood.

This was contained in a release signed by the spokesman of the NSCDC in the state Babawale Zaid Afolabi and made available to the newsmen in Ilorin on Tuesday.



According to the CDPRO, the suspect committed the offence in his shop located at Ori Oke, Elekoyangan area of the state capital.

The victim was said to be hawking puff puff and used to carry it to the shop of Michael from where he lured her with N200 naira.

“According to the suspect in his confessional statement, the girl used to hawk puff puff which she usually bring to his shop and he took advantage of her naivety to lure her with N200 naira, he also confessed to have done this on few occasions”. Babawale narrated.

In a related development, the Corps also paraded one Tajudeen Hammed, 31, a phone engineer who was equally accused of raping 16 years old girl (names withheld).

“In the meantime the two rape cases have been transfered to the intelligence and investigations department for full scale investigations after which the suspects will be charged to court,” Babawale said.





Meanwhile, the command said it has deployed a total of 1,500 uniform and plain security personnel in order to ensure peaceful and hitch free Christmas and New Year celebrations across the 16 local governments areas in the state. Spokesman of the NSCDC in the state Babawale Zaid Afolabi disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Ilorin

Afolabi qouted the state commandant, Iskilu Ayinla Makinde as directing the deployment of 1500 officers and men, drawing from intelligence and investigations department, anti vandal, counter terrorism, operations harmony and armed squad units.

He said the operatives will be joined by regular officers from all the divisional offices and outposts across all the 16 local governments areas of the state.



He stated further that there will be 24 hours surveillance and patrol at all the locations of government critical infrastructure and national assets across the state adding that all the identified flashpoints will also be well secured.

“Officers will be deployed to the airport, train station, pipelines and border as well as all the flashpoints across the state,” the statement reads.

The commandant, who attributed the relative peace being enjoyed in the state to the collaborative efforts of all the security agencies and total supports of the state government, reiterated that no stone will be left unturned by the agency in order to ensure peace and security before, during and after the festive period.

“The patrol teams of operation harmony, armed squad a counter terrorism unit will be readily available to respond promptly to distress calls from members of the public and you can reach us on the following 09073371297,08062254163,” CDPRO said.

The commandant used the occasion to wish all christians and the entire people of the state a happy christmas and a prosperous new year in advance

