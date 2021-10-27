NSCDC parades 3 suspects, impounds 71,000 litres of ‘adulterated’ petroleum product

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in ùCross River, Mr Samuel Fadeyi, has paraded three suspects for conveying 6,000 litres of illegally refined diesel and kerosene into the state through sack bags.

Speaking while parading the suspects in Calabar, Wednesday, Fadeyi said they were arrested on Oct. 25, 2021 by men of the command along the Calabar-Odukpani highway.

He disclosed that the Command also seized other two trucks conveying 20,000 litres and 45,000 litres respectively, but that the drivers of the truck escaped on sighting officials of NSCDC.

The Commandant said the three suspects wrapped the illegal products in sack bags and arranged them orderly in form of cement bags inside the truck.

“The suspects were arrested by our men on Oct. 25 alongside the adulterated product. They tried to deceive security agencies that they were conveying cement.

“But, the eagle eyes of our men caught them and we found out that they were conveying adulterated diesel and kerosene inside the sack bags that were arranged in form of cement in a truck.

“The suspects were coming in from Port Harcourt with the products. Illegal product potent dangers to the society; ranging from explosion and damage of our generating plants and other machines,” he said.

He warned against using illegality to make profit at the detriment of the safety of the general public, and added that the suspects would be prosecuted as soon as investigations were completed.

In an interview, one of the suspects, Nura Mohammed, said “This is my first time in this business, I bought the product from some oil dealers in Portharcourt with the aim of bringing it to sell in Calabar and make some profit, but unfortunately, I found myself in NSCDC net.”