NSCDC secures order to destroy 56,400ltrs of adulterated diesel



A federal high court sitting in Osogbo, Osun state, has granted an order, allowing the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Osun command, to destroy 56,400 litres of adulterated Automotive Gas Oil (diesel).



Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel, also ordered the auctioning of the aforesaid tankers by licensed auctioneer to members of the public while the proceeds, after the deduction of the expenses incurred, be remitted into the treasury of the federal government.



The tankers with registration numbers: XT 985 MUS (LAGOS) had 17,000litres, FST 460 XA (LAGOS) had 220,000litres, and FST 709 XB (LAGOS) had 17,400 litres of adulterated diesel.



A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Atanda Olabisi, stated that the forfeited tankers have been in the custody of the NSCDC as exhibits since 10th November, 2013, when the respondents were arrested.



Olabisi explained that the defendant/respondents were investigated and arraigned in court under Section 1(17) and (18) (i) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act wherein they were granted bail and subsequently jumped bail.



The state commandant, CC Emmanuel Ocheja, vowed that no matter the antics employ by persons bent on frustrating the policies of government, the arms of the law would get them and justice will be served.