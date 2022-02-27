NSCDC to marketers:  Revert to normal pump price or risk arrest 

Oyo state Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Oyo state command, Commandant Adaralewa Michael Akintayo, has warned filling station owners in the state to revert to the normal pump price or risk being arrested and dealt with according to the law.

Commandant Adaralewa handed down the warning while addressing the anti vandalism officers of the command on the persistent fuel scarcity in Oyo state and other parts of the country.

The Oyo state NSCDC commandant stated that the command is ready “to apprehend filling station owners who are taking undue advantage of the artificial scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit ( PMS) popularly called petroleum to hike the price of the product thereby worsening the current situation in the state.”

Commandant Adaralewa said the anti vandalism officers are to be deployed to monitor some filling stations, which were dispensing a litre of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) above the recommended pump price.

The Oyo state NSCDC commandant noted that ” this is in line with directive of Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi the Commandant Generals’ to all state commandants to deploy personnel mostly Anti-Vandalism Squad to filling stations to maintain orderliness, monitor compliance with government approved rates as well as stop visible and perceived sharp practices observed during supervision and monitoring of filling stations.

Commandant Adaralewa said Anti Vandalism Squad, will be visiting filling stations in Oyo state, to monitor the compliance of sale of the commodity at the approved price. He cautioned them against hiking the price and ensure that the product is sold to motorists.