NSCDC warns filling stations against hoarding, pump price hike in Anambra

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has warned owners of petrol stations against hiking the pump prices due to ‘artificial scarcity’ of the product in Anambra state.

Blueprint, who went round the state observed that a litre of fuel currently sell between N200 to N250, thereby worsening the current economic hardship in the state.

The national leadership of the Corps had deployed anti-vandalism squad to filling stations to maintain orderliness, monitor compliance with government approved rates as well as stop visible and perceived sharp practices observed during supervision and monitoring of some filling Stations in the State.

The team led by the Head of Anti Vandalism Squad, Assistant Commandant Dennis Reuben, visited several filling stations in Awka metropolis, to monitor the compliance of sale of the commodity at the approved price and cautioned them against hiking the price.

He noticed that apart from the astronomical rise in price in some of the filling stations visited, most filling stations were shortchanging customers through under – dispensing and product hoarding.

Mr Reuben warmed erring filing stations who are still selling above the recommended pump price or hoarding the products to revert to former price or risk being arrested and dealt with according to the law.

In a statement released by Public Relations Officer NSCDC Anambra State Command, Edwin Okadigbo, the State Commandant of the Corps, Mr Everestus Chimezie Obiyo, charged members of the public to furnish the command with credible information on the activities of errant marketers.