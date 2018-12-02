NSCDC wins 50 gold, retain MIGA title 

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has won 50 gold, 24 silver and 22 bronze medals to claim 2018 Ministry of Interior Games (MIGA) at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna at the weekend.

Nigeria Police won 31 gold, 32 silver and 24 bronze medals to place second, while Nigeria Prison Service won two gold, 13 silver and 26 bronze medals to place third in the biennial competition.

Federal Fire Service placed fourth with two gold, four silver and 14 bronze medals, while Nigeria Immigration Service won 12 silver and 26 bronze medals leaving Ministry of Interior with two bronze medals.

Speaking at the end of the tournament, Minister of Interior, General Abdulrahman Dambazzau (retd) said the performances of the five services ant the ministry Sports Club showed technical performances in a keenly contested competition and a window for future development and turnover of medals.

“The objectives of the Games were mostly achieved particularly sharing of intelligence, creating atmosphere of cameradire and mitigation of inter agency rivalry.”

Dambazzau, who decried pockets of reports of poor spirit of sportsmanship recorded in some venues against the discipline that is expected in paramilitary service, tasked private organisations to engage in marketing and sponsorship relationship with the Games.

Chairman of Main Organising Committee, Malam Alhassan Yakmut said that the Games has added impetus to the talent hunt of ministry of sports and social development and the current form of the athletes.