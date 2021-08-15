NSCIA begs doctors to call off strike

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) under the leadership of His Eminence Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has expressed concern over the on-going strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

A statement by NSCIA Director of Administration, Arc Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu, said the Sultan was worried on the doctors’ strike which has increased the burden of vulnerable Nigerians.



NSCIA said: “Without prejudice to the legitimacy of the demands of the NARD, we urge the

association to, in the spirit of the Hippocratic Oath to which members subscribe

and in consideration of the devastating effects of COVID-19 pandemic and the

outbreak of cholera in some parts of the country, suspend the industrial action

while negotiation with the government continues”.

The Council pleaded with the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Nigige, to

reconsider the ministry’s stance to abandon negotiations with the doctors.

The statement further said: “The anger of the government side, no matter its basis, has not ameliorated the suffering of ordinary Nigerians who are helpless victims of the logjam.

“The government, therefore, has to vigorously and sincerely re-engage the

leadership of NARD in a manner that would inspire the confidence of the medical

doctors in the negotiation. The Federal Government also has a duty to coordinate

the responses of other tiers of government towards addressing the grievances of

the doctors”.

The Council commended the intervention of the National Assembly and other concerned Nigerians, and urged the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Labour

and Productivity to intensify negotiations with a view to finding a lasting solution

to the fundamental issues raised by the doctors.



The Council also urged the doctors to suspend the current strike to

allow room for meaningful negotiation.