NSDC seeks Abia govt partnership against pipeline vandalism

New Abia commandant of the National Security and Civil Defence Corps, Barr Nnamdi Cyprian, has said his men have arrested 17 persons for pipeline vandalism.

Barr Cyprian who disclosed this when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state zat the Government House, Umuahia, solicited the assistance of the state government to enable

them discharge their duties proactively and more effectively

The governor who assured NSCDC of the support of his administration said the state has 150 km of pipelines, which needed to be protected against vandalism to avoid disastrous consequences such as fire outbreak.

The governor challenged the command to fight child trafficking and cultism confronting the state and stressed the need for collaboration among the security agencies in the state to fight social crimes.

He stated his administration’s commitment to supporting the security agencies to carry out their duties.

