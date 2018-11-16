NSE: Bears on rampage as equity market sheds N89bn

………………………………





Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday sustained declining profile dropping by N89 billion.



Market capitalisation of listed equities declined further by 0.76 per cent to N11.633 trillion from N11.722 trillion reported on Wednesday.



The NSE All Share Index depreciated also by 244.12 basis points to 31864.80 points from 32108.92 points traded the previous day. Investors traded 349.253 million shares valued at N2.453 billion in 2595 deals against 229.264 million shares worth N2.498 billion in 2726 deals.



A review of the trading activities during the day showed that Nestle Nigeria Plc led gainers table, increasing by N50.00 to close at N1500.00, Nigerian Breweries Plc followed with a gain of N0.50 kobo to close at N83.00, Cement Company of Northern Nigeria added N0.50 kobo to close at N18.50 kobo, Union Bank of Nigeria grew by N0.20 kobo to close at N5.05 kobo, Ekobank Transnational Incorporated advanced by N0.05 kobo to close at N15.75 kobo.



On the contrary, International Breweries recorded the highest loss during the day, shedding N3.35 kobo to close at N30.20 kobo, Guaranty Trust Bank trailed with a loss of N2.40 kobo to close at N34.00, Mobil Oil fell by N1.00 to close at N150.00, Zenith Bank declined by N0.75 kobo to close at N23.30 kobo while UAC of Nigeria down by N0.50 kobo to close at N9.50 kobo.



The result revealed that Diamond Bank of the banking subsector was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 208.676 million shares worth N185.362 million, FCMB group followed with account of 34.676 million shares valued at N53.834 million, Stanbic IBTC exchanged 15.098 million shares cost N724.721 million, United Bank for Africa traded 13.619 million shares worth N107.311 million while Guaranty Trust Bank sold 11.926 million shares worth N423.543 million.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.