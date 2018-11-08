NSE: Bears return as equity market dips by N16bn  



Trading activities at thw Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday returned to bearish trend, dropping by N16 billion.



Specifically, Market Capitalisation of listed equities declined by 0.14 per cent to N11.722 trillion from N11.738 trillion reported on Thursday.



The NSE All Share Index also depreciated by 45.73 basis points to 32108.30 points from 32154.03 points traded the previous day.



Investors traded 450.139 million shares valued at N9.398 billion in 2858 deals against 149.653 million shares valued at N2.793 billion exchanged hands the previous day in 3063 deals.



The transactions at the NSE showed that Nigerian Breweries led gainers table, growing by N0.50 kobo to close at N81.50 kobo, Fidson Healthcare Plc followed with a gain of N0.40 kobo to close at N4.90 kobo, Redstarex appreciated by N0.30 kobo to close at N4.50 kobo, United Bank for Africa added N0.20 kobo to close at N8.00 while Zenith Bank increased by N0.15 kobo to close at N24.00



On the contrary, Seplat Petroleum development topped losers chart, dropping by N2.00 to close at N638.00, Lafarge Wapco trailed with a gain of N1.70 kobo to close at N15.70 kobo, Presco Plc fell by N1.25 kobo to close at N64.50 kobo, Dangote Sugar Refinery depreciated by N0.45 kobo to close at N13.00 while Guaranty Trust Bank went up by N0.25 kobo to close at N37.05 kobo.



Further review of the equity trading for the day showed that Zenith Bank was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 288.272 million shares worth N6.675 billion.



FBNHoldings followed with account of N40.951 million shares cost N303.488 million, Guaranty Trust Bank exchanged 33.736 million shares valued at N1.264 billion, FCMB group traded 11.238 million shares cost N18.557 million while Access Bank sold a total of 9.385 million shares valued at N74.142 million.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.