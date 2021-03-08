NSE encourages students to apply for engineering courses

Worried by the scarcity of engineers in the nation, the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has advised science students to study engineering courses in tertiary institutions.

Bauchi state chairman of the society, Engineer Abdulmalik Maleka, gave the advice while addressing journalists during the commemoration of the World Engineering Day 2021 in the state.

Maleka said as part of measures to address scarcity of engineers, the organisation would embark on career talk to secondary schools in the state to encourage the students to choose engineering as their professions.

He said there is co-relation between development and engineers saying no country can develop fast without good engineers and technologists.

“There is need for more qualified engineers in Nigeria because there is relationship between engineering and development. So, the career talk is to encourage students to study engineering due to scarcity of engineers in our society.

“Female students should also study engineering and graduates of engineering should not be employed as teachers but deployed to the field to acquaint themselves with the skills and contribute to development of the society,” he said.

Also speaking, the technical secretary of NSE in Bauchi state, Mohammed Suleiman, lauded the federal government for coming up with a policy that suggests the employment of fresh engineers on grade level nine in civil service, but lamented that many state governments and private organisations are yet to implement it.

Related

No tags for this post.