NSE: Equity market closes lower, drops N121bn



Investment in the nation’s equity market yesterday returned to negative trend, shedding N121 billion.



Specifically, market capitalisation of listed equities declined to N11.251 trillion from N11.372 trillion reported on Wednesday.



The Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index (NSE) All Share Index also dropped by 1.07 per cent to 30819.10 points from 31151.68 points reported the previous day.



Investors traded 280.939 million shares worth N2.490 billion in 3030 deals against 198.637 million shares valued at N2.309 billion exchanged hand the previous day in 2845 deals.



A review of the trading activities indicated that UAC of Nigeria led gainers table during the day, gaining N0.50 kobo to close at N10.00, Cement Company of Northern Nigeria followed with a gain of N0.25 kobo to close at N16.50 kobo, Oando Plc gained N0.20 kobo to close at N5.15 kobo, Custodian and Allied Insurance added N0.15 kobo to close at N5.10 kobo while Cutix Plc increased by N0.15 kobo to close at N1.97 kobo.



Conversely, Nestle Nigeria Plc recorded the highest loss during the day, shedding N5.00 to close at N1480.00, Dangote Cement trailed with a loss of N5.00 to close at N185.00, Okomu Oil Palm down by N3.50 kobo to close at N72.00, Guinness Nigeria Plc fell by N1.00 to close at N73.00, Unilever Nigeria Plc sheds N0.60 kobo to close at N38.90 kobo.



FBNHoldings was the most active stocks during the day, trading 92.475 million shares worth N707.260 million, Diamond Bank Plc followed with account of 68.224 million shares worth N59.461 million, Ikeja Hotel traded 34.420 million shares valued at N58.524 million.





