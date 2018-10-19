NSE: Equity Market gains N83bn

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange NSE on Thursday closed in positive trend, gaining N83 billion.

Specifically, Market Capitalisation of listed equities increased by 0.70 per cent to N11.925 trillion from N11.842 trillion reported the previous day.

The NSE All Share Index also appreciated by 227.28 basis points to 32664.63 points from 32437.35 points traded on Wednesday. Investors traded 173.625 million shares worth N3.760 billion in 2565 deals against 240.764 million shares valued at N3.659 billion exchanged hands the previous day in 2974 deals.

A review of the transactions for the day showed that Dangote Cement industries led gainers table during the day, gaining N6.00 to close at N206.00, Nigerian Breweries followed with a gain of N0.40 kobo to close at N88.60 kobo, FBNHoldings appreciated by N0.15 kobo to close at N9.25 kobo, Zenith International Bank added N0.10 kobo to close at N22.55 kobo while Fidelity Bank gained N0.06 kobo to close at N1.87 kobo.

On the contrary, Nascon recorded the highest loss during the day, declining by N1.40 kobo to close at N18.50 kobo, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated trailed with a loss of N0.45 kobo to close at N17.00, Vitafoam fell by N0.35 kobo to close at N3.15 kobo, Dangote Sugar Refinery depreciated by N0.30 kobo to close at N14.70 kobo, C& ILeasing down by N0.29 kobo to close at N2.71 kobo.

The result further showed that Guaranty Trust Bank of the banking subsector was the most active stock during the day, trading 54.8110 million shares valued at N2.017 billion, Zenith Bank followed with account of 37.169 million shares in N842.998 million, FBNHoldings traded 10.993 million shares cost N100.025 million, United Bank for Africa exchanged 10.993 million shares cost N87.802 million and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated sold a total of 10.646 million shares worth N181.099 million

