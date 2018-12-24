NSE: Equity market on upward trend, gains N34bn

Investment in the nation’s equity market last week closed an upward direction, gaining N34billion.

Specifically, market capitalisation of listed equities appreciated by 0.33 per cent to N11.241 trillion from N11. 206 trillion traded the previous week.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All Share Index appreciated by 100.85 basis points to 30773.64 points from 30672.79 points traded the previous week.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of the NSE Corporate Governance and NSE Banking indices that depreciated by 0.05 per cent and 2.20 per cent respectively while the NSE ASeM index closed flat. NSE Premium Index increased by 14.91 to 2162.11 points, The NSE main board index also grew by 0.37 to 1402.01, NSE 30 index went up by 2.23 to 1385.04 points, NSE Insurance Index appreciated by 4.27 to 127.01, NSE Consumer Good index 6.60 to 725.65 points, NSE Oil and Gas index inched up by 6.30 to 285.42 points, NSE Lotus II rose by 44.49 to 2,298.75 ,NSE Industrial Goods surged by 14.05 to 1242.60 and NSE Pension Index 11.52 to 1,171.74 points.

The NSE trading result for the week showed that investors bought 1.472 billion shares worth N18.678 billion in 15,610 deals against a total of 1.169 billion shares valued at N14.762 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 14,554 deals. The Financial Services Industry led activity chart accounting for 918.303 million shares valued at N11.015 billion traded in 9,154 deals, contributing 62.40 per cent and 58.98 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Healthcare Industry followed with 280.722 million shares worth N78.511 million in 259 deals. The third position went to Industrial Goods Industry with a turnover of 108.712 million shares worth N 2.949 billion in 1,496 deals.

Trading in the top three equities- Union Diagnostic & Clinical Services Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, and Access Bank Plc, in volume terms accounted for 619.444 million shares worth N6.053 billion in 2,818 deals, representing 42.09 per cent and 32.41 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value.

A review of the transactions showed that 49 equities appreciated in price during the week against 34 reported in the preceding week. The result showed that 23 qouted companies depreciated in price, lower than 37 of the previous week, while 97 equities remained unchanged 98 equities recorded in the preceding week.

A review of the trading showed that embattled Diamond Bank Plc led gainers table during the week, gaining 57.89 per cent or N0.55 kobo to close at N1.50 kobo, Unity Bank Plc followed with a gain of 39.13 or N0.27 kobo to close at N0.96 kobo while Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc gained 31.67 per cent or N0.19 kobo to close at N0.79 kobo.

Other firms appreciated in price were NEM Insurance Plc 20.87 per cent, Forte Oil Plc 18.50 per cent, II Plc 18.01 per cent, UACN Property Development Company Plc 17.57 per cent, Cement Company of Northern Nigeria 13.38 pee cent, Honey Well Flour Mills Plc 12.61 per cent, Vitafoam Nigeria Plc 10.47 per cent.

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust, on the contrary recorded the highest loss during the day, dropping by 18.52 per cent or N1.50 kobo to close at N6.60 kobo, Ikeja Hotel Plc trailed with a loss of 9.63 per cent or N0.18 kobo to close at N1.69 kobo, Japaul Oil and Maritime Services Plc declined by 9.09 per cent or N0.02 kobo to close at N0.20 kobo. Other companies depreciated in price were Union Bank Nigeria Plc 8.20 per cent, Veritas Capital Assurance Plc 8.00, Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc 7.55 per cent, Cap Plc 6.44 per cent, John Holt Plc 6.25 per cent, AIICO Insurance Plc 5.80 per cent, Access Bank Plc 5.37 per cent.

Also traded during the week were a total of 880,145 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N6.742 million executed in 5 deals compared with a total of 316 units valued at N849,000 that was transacted last week in 5 deals.

A total of 14,068 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N12.701million were traded this week in 23 deals compared with a total of 10,934 units valued at N10.746 million transacted last week in 31 deals.

