NSE inducts 91 new members, harps on integrity

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Abuja has warned newly inducted members against sharp practices in the engineering profession.

NSE’s National President, Engr. Tasiu Gidari-Wudil, gave the admonition at the weekend in Abuja during the 11th Induction Ceremony of NSE and public lecture.

91 engineers were inducted into the NSE Maitama, Abuja branch at the occasion, with the theme of the lecture being, “Networking Amongst Nigeria Engineers: Building the Nigeria of our dreams”.

Gidari-Wudil who was represented by the Vice President of NSE, Engr. Yakubu Garba, said engineers were nation builders and everybody in the country depended on them.

He urged them to conduct themselves with integrity anywhere they found themselves and avoid corrupt practices.

“Do not take money from clients for your integrity’s sake and do not compromise your jobs with any client,” Gidari-Wudil said.

He urged the new inductees to pay their annual dues which would be used to fast track activities of the branch.

The chairman of NSE Maitama branch, Mr Oladipo Mobogaje, said the branch had always performed excellently due to the mechanisms always put in place by the branch’s technical committee for success.

Mobogaje expressed delight at the branch’s activities and commended it for successful induction of 2,500 inductees across the engineering discipline since its inception in July 2010 as a branch.

He said the branch had recorded outstanding performance in the execution of engineering projects.

Mobogaje said the theme of the induction was crucial in moving the engineering profession forward in terms of infrastructural development.

The chairman urged the inductees to obey the engineering code of conduct as they became members of the branch.

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Mr Chiedu Ugbo, in his keynote speech titled, “Networking Amongst Nigeria Engineers: Building the Nigeria of our dreams”, urged the inductees to network amongst themselves.

Ugbo, who was represented by Mr Edward Obokoh, said that personal networking could propel their career in the right direction.

He said networking could also help them acquire new skills and equally expand their web of professional contacts and career development.

“No engineer can truly be successful on his own without the help of other engineers, the world is now network oriented.

“Engineering solutions can only be sourced on networks and adapted locally. An engineer’s network defines his or her net worth.

“Your contacts can give you an outlet for learning new skills and definitely when you acquire new skills, you will reach the height of your professional life,” Ugbo advised.

He urged the inductees to have connections in order to acquire new knowledge, gain opportunities in so many areas and share their expertise to others.

