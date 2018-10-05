NSE: Investors move 151.346m shares worth N1.51bn

A total of 151.346 million shares valued at N1.51 billion were traded in 2,356 deals on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday.

This was against the 136.731 million shares worth N1.43 billion traded in 2,801 deals on Wednesday, representing 10.69 per cent increase in volume respectively.

Market capitalisation depreciated by N11 billion or 0.09 per cent to close at N11.837 trillion from N11.848 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index, which opened at 32,454.03, lost 30.46 basis points to close at 32,423.57.

Okomu Oil led the losers’ chart for the day with a loss of N3.80 to close at N73.20 per share.

Nigerian Breweries followed, depreciating by N2.50 to close at N86.50, while Glaxosmith dropped 50k to close at N14 per share.

ETI declined by 35k to close at N17.50, while Dangote Sugar down by 15k to close at N14.35 per share.

Conversely, CCNN topped the gainers’ table with N1.80 to close at N25 per share.

Forte Oil gained 70K to close at N22.10, while Zenith Bank followed with gain of 60k to close at N22.40 per share.

Cutix decreased by 43k to close at N4.73 and FlourMill dips 20k to close at N19.95 per share.

FCMB was the toast of investors, trading 28.92 million shares worth N27.15 million transacted by investors in 202 deals.

Fidelity Bank sold 19.08 million shares valued at N130.12 million exchanged by investors in 131 deals, while GTBank trailed, trading 18.16 million shares valued at N35.83 million exchanged by investors in 123 deals.

Nascon traded 17.14 million shares worth N16.34 million in 17 deals, while Custodian trade 6.23 million shares worth N63.57 million in nine deals.