NSE president cancels association’s election, orders rerun

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Babagana Mohammed, has canceled the December 9 election of the association and ordered for a rerun.

Mohammed, who addressed journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, alleged that the cancelled election was marred by more flaws and criminal cyber breach.

To this end, he said, he had invited the Department of the State Security (DSS) to investigate the cyber breach and hacking of the organization to identify the alleged perpetrators and to as well bring them to justice.

Mohammed said he nullified the election because the integrity of the society’s election process was threatened

He said: “It is with great trepidation that I inform you that the NSE election conducted on December 9 2021 was later discovered to have more flaws and criminal cyber breach that were not available when the result was approved at the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

“The unprecedented occurrence is threatening the integrity of our election process and integrity of the Nigerian Society of Engineers locally and internationally.

“As a responsible President who swore to uphold the ethics and integrity of the great and noble Nigerian Society of Engineers, I have no option than to declare the election conducted on December 9, 2021 cancelled and on behalf of the Council order a rerun of the election after provision of adequate security for the Society’s database.

“Meanwhile, I have invited the Department of State Security (DSS) to investigate the cyber breach and hacking of the society’s database so as to indentify the culprits, ensure their prosecution and improve the security architecture of our database.

“Also, in line with the society’s MEMART and 2021 Election timetable, aggrieved Members have appealed to the NSE Board of Trustees and NSE Election Appeal Panel but these two arms of the Society that comprises Past Presidents and Senior Members have not started their work.”

“I encourage my incoming President, Engr. T.S.G Wudil, FNSE, to continue to process to its logical conclusion because it is a matter of integrity not only for our Society but the Nigerian Nation. The election to be done in the first quarter of 2022 and no inauguration of the Executive Committee Members but only handing over to the president,” he said.

Related

No tags for this post.