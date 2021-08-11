NSE urges FG to focus on youth employment, education

President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Mr Babagana Mohammed, Tuesday, urged the federal government to focus on improving the educational system and providing jobs for unemployed youths while also encouraging them to shun vices.

The NSE boss made the call at the opening ceremony of the 2021 NSE National Engineering Games held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

While speaking to journalists at the event, Mr Mohammed said crime rate would be curbed if Nigerian youths are gainfully employed.

“We want to encourage the youth to be serious and to focus on their chosen career. They should work to earn a living for themselves; if the youths are kept busy, crimes such as kidnaping, rape, banditry and terrorism would reduce,” he said.

Chairman 2021 NSE National Engineering Games Committee, Mr Olaolu Ogunduyile, said the essence of the event was to unite and help younger ones in engineering.

“We need to meet in events like this; there is strength in unity and we need to unite so that we can help the younger ones,” he said

The NSE president noted that participation in sporting activities would greatly reduce work stress.

“We came here to calm ourselves from the rigorous tensions of work and to grow sport activities in Nigeria,’’ he said

The games, which kicked off on August 9, will culminate in the society’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) billed to hold between November 22 and 26 in Enugu state with the theme: “Energy Mix Development for National Economic Growth”.