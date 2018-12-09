NSF: Bayelsa athletes turn to beggars in Abuja

All is not well with the Bayelsa state contingent as most of the athletes and officials have resorted to begging their fellow athletes and coaches for feeding and transportation at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Abuja.

According to a senior official who spoke in condition of anonymity, what the state government approved for the 2- week sports festival is grossly inadequate. It is rumoured that the sum of 30 million naira was approved for camping, feeding, transportation, accommodation, medical, accreditation and kitting of the over 200-man delegation. Athletes are without kits as the ones who featured in events have resorted to borrowing from their colleagues in other states.

“It is a shame Bayelsa State athletes are suffering at the festival. When we see other Niger Delta states like Delta and Rivers State, it makes us feel like orphans. We know the Governor to be a sports living Governor, it is therefore very troubling that The State has sent its representatives to live under such pitiable conditions at the national sports festival”, the official lamented.

He made a save our soul call to the governor of Bayelsa State:

“I am calling on His Excellency, Seriake Dickson to rescue the athletes from this situation because it is clearly going to adversely affect the performances of the team. It will be recalled that Bayelsa placed 5th at the Eko 2012 Sports Festival with 14 gold, 12 Silver and 13 bronze medals.

Efforts to reach the director of sports and commissioner of sports proved abortive.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.