NSF: Bayelsa in show of shame again, abandons Athletes, Officials in Abuja

It was a bitter pile for Bayelsa athletes who took to the tracks of Abuja National Stadium while the closing ceremony of the just concluded 19th National Sports Festival (NSF) to protest what they tagged as total abandonment by the full compliment of their state government.

The athletes from the South-south state carried placards with different inscriptions, calling the attention of the state governor to their plight.

They claim to have been abandoned all through the 10-day event and are now stranded in Abuja.

The show of shame was displayed in front of the Sports minister and highly placed dignitaries who graced the Sports festival

Some of the inscriptions on the placards read, “Team Bayelsa is stranded in Abuja, Bayelsa will not go back home hungry; pay us our money, His Excellency, we know you love sports come to our rescue”.

Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved athletes, Victoria Evbotokhai said before the team left for Abuja, the officials of the ministry and sports council promised to pay their allowances.

In all negative ramifications, Bayelsa state emerged the most ridiculed state at the festival.

Blueprint Sports crew that were on ground throughout the NSF proceedings had reported how four Athletes from Bayelsa maneuvered rigorous screening processes and were aided by their coach to obtain fake accreditation cards in the early days of the competition.

As if that wasn’t enough, Bayelsa again grab headline for the wrong reason when some of its Athletes were reportedly involved in another bizarre show during wrestling events.