NSF best for sports development, says Coach

Coach Mohammed Bashir, the technical director , Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN), on Sunday described the 19th National Sports Festival (NSF) as the beginning of better things for sports development in Nigeria.

Bashir said this while commenting the performance of cyclists who participated at the end of the cycling event at the 19th NSF in Abuja

The technical director said that the cyclist performed beyond expectations at the festival.

He, however, called on government at all levels to supports sports by devoting 10 per cent of their security votes to sports development.

According to him, I am really impressed with the performance of all cyclists from all the states.

“We will keep appealing to governments and individuals to come and support us in the CFN, the president of the federation is trying his best.

“If the state governments can just contribute just 10 per cent of their security votes to sport development there will no more crime in Nigeria.

“When you keep them busy with sport activities there will be no room for social devices,” he said.

Meanwhile, after fierce contest among the athletes at various cycling events, River State emerged overall winner of the event.

Rivers’ won 11 gold, three silver medals and one bronze while Bayelsa closely followed with three gold medals, one silver and one bronze.

Delta won two gold, four silver and two bronze, Oyo have five silver and five bronze, while Lagos have one silver and two bronze.

Plateau had one silver and two bronze, Akaw Ibom – one silver medal while Ogun have two bronze.

