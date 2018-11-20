NSF: Over 200 Kano athletes resume close camping

Over 200 athletes that would represent Kano state at the 2018 National Sports Festival(NSF) slated for Abuja next month have stepped up their preparations by embarking on close camp exercises.

The athletes who are camped at Bayero University, Sani Abacha stadium, Ado Bayero Square and Kano Pillars stadium, are expected to represent the state, in 22 sporting events.

The chairman, Kano State Sports Commission, KSSC, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima said all necessary machineries have been set into motion to propel the athletes toward recording good performance at Nigeria’s most prestigious sports fiesta.

Galadima said all Kano athletes and other stakeholders are aware of the task ahead , adding that, they are responding accordingly to ensure Kano surpass its previous performances in the history of the festival.

Our correspondent reports that, Kano state athletes would file out for glory, in the following sports, Taekwando, Weightlifting, boxing and swimming, among others.

The National Sports Festival, NSF, which has suffered series of postponements is billed to be hosted by FCT Abuja, flagging off on 6th December to end 16th, December.

