NSF: Team Delta scoop six gold medals in swimming

Defending Champions, Delta state is on the verge of retaining her position with outright dominance, breaking two Festival and one National record in swimming with 6 Gold medals out of eight swimming categories they participated, in the day four of the ongoing 19th National sports festival tagged Abuja 2018 on Sunday.

Team Delta swimmers opened their medal account with Opochini Deborah returning with 1:03:05 seconds, breaking an outstanding 27 years National sports festivals record of Ikaghoemi Josua of river state 1:03:73 seconds in the 100m freestyle women.

Osamezu Foresight cart away the second Gold for Delta clocking 1:11:36 secs in 100m breaststroke men.

The second record breaker emerged when Ndakwe Oyindayefa finished with 2:26:28 seconds to quench Ikeghoemi Joshua who set the record for Ondo state 26 years ago with 2:48.51seconds in 200m butterfly women.

Delta state picked her fourth straight medal in the 200m Freestyle men with Nmor Ifeakachukwu 2:06:50 seconds timing.

While other state are plotting strategies to stop Delta, Timipamere Akiayefa won the 5th Gold for the Tonobok okowa lead contingents with a distance timing of 32:14 seconds in the 50m backstroke women.

Team Delta made their third record breaking in the swimming event but this time is the 4 by 200m Freestyle Women with 9:49:63 to end Team Ogun National record of 10:10:89 seconds.

Swimming table standing (Day one)

Team Gold. Silver Bronze

Delta. 6. – –

Rivers. 2. – 1

Bayelsa – 4. –

Kano. – 2. 2

Edo . – 2. 1

Lagos. – – 3

Oyo. – – 1