NSGF mourns Magajin Garin Sokoto Hassan Danbaba

The Northern Governors Forum (NSGF) has expressed sadness and shock over the death of the grandson of the late Premier of the Northern Region, Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Danbaba, who died in Kaduna on Saturday.

Chairman of the Forum and governor of Plateau , Simon Bako Lalong, in a condolence message signed by his spokesman, Dr Makut Macham, described the death of the Magajin Garin Sokoto as a great loss to the Sokoto Caliphate, Sokoto state, the northern region and nation at large.

Lalong said: “The deceased was a highly respected traditional title holder who walked in the footsteps of his grandfather Sir Ahmadu Bello and used his influence to serve the people through every available opportunity.

“Alhaji Danbaba devoted himself to the service of his people through humility, hard work, generosity and forthrightness.”

Lalong said the late Alhaji Danbaba, as an influential title holder in the Sokoto Caliphate, carried himself with dignity and candour, working with other leaders within the North and other parts of the country to find solutions to the many challenges of the nation.

“His role in reviving agriculture particularly rice farming has been widely acknowledged,” he said.

Lalong also conveyed the heartfelt condolences of the Northern Governors to his immediate family, the Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, the government and people of Sokoto state.