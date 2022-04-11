NSIA Insurance introduces radio campaign to deepen awareness

Determined to deepen insurance awareness in Nigeria to encourage more Nigerians to take up insurance, NSIA Insurance has launched a radio campaign.

According to a statement from the firm’s Team Lead, Corporate Communications, Osarieme Igbinoba, NSIA Insurance kick off it’s operations in the second quarter of the year 2022 with the launch of its new radio campaign.

“The organization launched this campaign as a means to reach a diverse range of prospective customers, enlighten them on NSIA Insurance business operations, and reiterate the brand strategy for the year – ‘Plan I is the new Plan B”. It also presents an opportunity to communicate effectively the value of their product offerings and tailor-made services, ” it stated.

The statement said that there are five elements of the radio campaign which include Spot Adverts which will run for six weeks; Time Check , for a period of 10 weeks; Hypes will last for six weeks while Live Appearances and Sponsorship will run for four weeks and 12 weeks respectively.

“The first two elements focus on creating increased awareness for the Brand, after which the hypes will dwell more on Plan i as life’s backup plan. Then there will be Live Appearances featuring #NSIApeople which will focus on its business operations and product offerings.

Commenting on the campaign the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NSIA Insurance, Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu said “The insurance industry has undoubtedly progressed over the years, but we are not where we should be. Many individuals still need to embrace insurance as a necessity, from health insurance to life insurance, ensuring that all their assets are protected. Getting a Plan i for different stages of life is critical.”