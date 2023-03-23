NSIB to release report on train-bus collusion

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has assured that it would release its report on the train and the Lagos State staff bus accident, which occurred at Ikeja area of the state earlier this month.

This is as the bureau has agreed to deepen its relationships with the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on ways of enhancing safety in the rail and road sector.

Speaking during courtesy visits to the two organsiations in Lagos yesterday, Engr. Akin Olateru, the Director-General, NSIB, said that its investigators had begun investigation into the causal and contributory factors of the March 9, 2023 train and bus accident in Lagos.

He explained that its report, which would be made public, would also include safety recommendations to both parties on how a recurrence could be avoided in the future.

Speaking at LASEMA, Olateru regretted the accident, which claimed nine lives with colossal damage to the bus, but assured the Lagos State Government that its investigators would do a thorough job and come up with safety recommendations.

He, however, said that it does not impose blame on any party, rather, issue safety recommendations on how such accident could be prevented in the future.

“We have 45 well-trained investigators who are well-trained in the United States, Singapore Academy and others. So, we do what we do well. It takes time to carry out investigation.

Earlier in his presentation, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Permanent Secretary, LASEPA, showed some slides on the train-bus accident and how its agency was able to minimise the casualties.

He explained that LASEPA like in the past was swift, effective and efficient in its response to the train-bus collision due to the various layers of information and action plan already established by the Lagos State Government.

He said: “We wish to partner with your organisation. Let’s partner effectively and efficiently. You can use your money to build us up. You won’t regret it. I pioneered LASEMA in 2005 due to the bomb blast of January 27, 2002, which occurred in Lagos.

In his response, Engr. Fidet Okhiria, the Managing Director, NRC, expressed delight to work with NSIB.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

