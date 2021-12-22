NSIP: 3,000 beneficiaries receive start-up kits in FCT



The Federal Government has given 3,000 beneficiaries laptops and other accessories as start-up kits after graduation from the N-Knowledge training of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). During her farewell address to declare the training closed on Wednesday in Abuja, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, who was represented at the event by the National Coordinator of NSIP, Dr Umar Bindir, said the Federal Government invested heavily to ensure that the objectives of the training were achieved for Batch C1.

She said: “The N-Power programme is key to helping young Nigerians acquire and develop life-long skills that ensure they become solution providers and entrepreneurs in their communities.





“N-Power has three core segments; N-Power Volunteer Corps (the Graduate programme), N-Power Build (Non graduate programme) and N-Power Knowledge (Which is a non-graduate programme). The N-Knowledge programme embodies the N-Tech Hardware, N-Tech Software and the N-Creative training programmes (Animation and Scriptwriting).



“During the training sessions, you all learnt the core components in the respective tracks and develop competencies. These will increase production and add to the overall growth of the society.

“This is significant, because, you were introduced to Life-Skills and attitude re-orientation, work ethics and rules of engagement were also exposed to you. This is reformative. Let me assure you that your monthly stipends of N10, 000 for the period of nine months which has commenced will continue, to the end of your apprenticeship period.”

Also speaking, the Project Manager of Heritage Plus Multi-Concept Limited, Mr Dennis Ochala, who conducted the trainings for the North Central Zones, implored the trainees to make use of the opportunity to establish them their passion to achieve the objectives of the training.

