NSIP: FG flags off training, onboarding for 3,000 independent monitors 

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Thursday, flagged off the training and onboarding exercise for 3,000 Stream 2 Independent Monitors of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

Speaking at the event, the minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, represented by the permanent secretary, Dr Nasir Sani Gwarzo, said that the NSIP Independent Monitors are responsible for monitoring the programme in their community, schools, households, and market clusters, with the focus of ensuring that the primary objectives of the NSIPs are achieved.

She said: “I flagged off the training and onboarding of Stream 1 Independent Monitors on the 4th February 2021, in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory and 36 states of the federation. This process led to the engagement of 4,452 Stream 1 Independent Monitors enrolled as monitors of NSIP. The Stream 1 Independent Monitors were engaged from the 1st June 2021 to 31st May 2022.

“Monitors are one of the most important components of the NSIP and the ministry lays special emphasis on ensuring its programmes are closely monitored. We have monitors in every local government where the NSIP is being implemented. Through the Social Investment Management Information System (SIMIS) application, our Stream 1 Monitors have uploaded over 220,000 reports to date on the application giving us good visibility into the programme at the communities. The incoming Stream 2 IMs are expected to continue using the same platform to report their activities from the field.

“Today’s programme marks the beginning of the national training and onboarding of additional 3,000 men and women that will serve as Stream 2 monitors. They will be given the prerequisite training, and receive engagement letters and tablets as working tools for monitoring the programme.

“Monitoring at the state requires that the Independent Monitors work hand in hand with the state NSIP team, as their work cannot be done in a vacuum. They are also required to work closely with the beneficiaries.”

