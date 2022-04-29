NSIP: FG trains 177 youths on smart phone repairs in Kano

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has disclosed that about 177 youths were undergoing training in smart phone repairs and services under the N-Skills programme, a component of the N-Power programme in Kano state.

A press statement by the Ministry’s Principal Information Officer, Grace Osuji, Friday in Abuja, said the minister while speaking at the closing ceremony further disclosed that the federal government was committing over N5.9 billion to training, tooling and monthly stipends for the Batch C beneficiaries of N-Power programme.

According to her the minister, who was represented by the Special Assistant to the President, Dr. Mahmoud Nasir, said: “The programme aims at improving the quality and relevance of skills delivered using a certification system and to ease the transition of target beneficiaries to full-time skilled employment, self-employment and/or further their education. It targets marginalised and disadvantaged population, including those with primary or no-formal education.

“The N-Skills programme is in line with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) for the development, classification and recognition of skills, knowledge and competencies acquired by individuals, irrespective of where and how the training or skill is acquired. It will help in bridging the gap in demand for standard and market relevant skills.

“The N-Skills accommodates many skills-based enterprises, this Smart Phone Repairs is used to pilot the programme under the N-Power non-graduate component.

“The programme is designed to train, tool, and transition marginalised unemployed youths into the labour market to gainfully be employed.

“The ministry worked with technical service providers to provide the N-Skills training services to 6,475 unemployed youths across the federation.

“On successful completion of the in-centre training, beneficiaries will be issued a Certificate of Attendance and given a starter pack such as rework soldering station (soldering iron), digital multi-meter, set of precision screwdriver and repair tool kit as well as magnifying lamp that would enable them to start the smart phone repairs business.

“Business Clinics are also being set up in partnership with States and FCT to provide post-training business start-up and entrepreneurship mentoring and support to the beneficiaries of the programme.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

