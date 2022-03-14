NSIP: FG trains 467,183 N-Power beneficiaries on accessing N3m CBN loans



The Federal Government, in collaboration with the G-Consulting International Services Ltd, has commenced the training of 467,183 exited batches A and B N-Power beneficiaries from the 36 states of Nigeria and the FCT on empowerment skills.

The training according to official was part of the process meant to access loans from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to set up business and to curb unemployment, under its National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

Speaking Monday in Abuja at the flag-off ceremony of the NEXIT CBN Agric Business, Small and Medium Enterprises Scheme (AGSMEIS), the Minister, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali, said for ease of coordination, the five-day training will be conducted in phases, with 75,600 beneficiaries participating in this first batch of the training, adding that the government will continue to train the remaining batches in no distant time.”

She said: “Let me commence by congratulating the 467,183 trainees that indicated interest in the NEXIT CBN AGSMEIS programme from the 500,000 batches A and B N-Power graduate beneficiaries. It has been my desire that the exited batches A and B N-Power graduate beneficiaries would not be left unattended to. In different channels, I kept on assuring these teaming youths that the FMHADMSD has worked very closely with the Central Bank of Nigeria to realize this dream.

“Today marks the beginning of the fulfilment of this awaited training that will enable those beneficiaries that indicated interest to participate in the CBN empowerment programme.

“I wish to express my profound gratitude for the support received from CBN towards the development of NEXIT Portal, which was used by the Ministry to collate the data of the exited N-Power batches A and B beneficiaries. This has been a painstaking exercise to ensure that eligible and interested beneficiaries are not left out of this laudable programme. This is quite commendable as the exercise was totally free of any political interference. At the end of it all, shortlisted beneficiaries would have a sense of fulfilment and would be satisfied of this support.

“From available records, 467,183 applicants were submitted for the confirmation process in February this year. From the records, we identified 182,976 female and 284,191 males while 16 did not specify. 263,998 of these applicants have confirmed their availability to participate in the training programme.

“For ease of coordination, this training programme would be conducted in phases. Let me also inform you that all the 36 States and FCT are participating in this long awaited NEXIT training programme. A total of 75,600 participants are in this first batch of the training. We will continue to train the remaining batches in no distant time.

“The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is committed to ensuring that the strategic objectives of all the social intervention programs are harnessed to achieve the desired goals and objectives.

“I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his administration’s unwavering efforts in eradicating poverty in our country and for supporting and sustaining the National Social Investment Programmes. His love in uplifting the poor and vulnerable out of poverty is unprecedented. I must thank all stakeholders for their support and wish the trainees all the best as they commence the journey into self-sustenance through this entrepreneurial training which would lead them to greater heights.”

Also speaking, the Group Managing Director of G-Consulting International Services Ltd, Mr Godfrey Sunday, said the training will empower the participants with the prerequite skill to be able to access a maximum of N3m loan from the CBN at 5% interest rate.

“Depending on the nature of business you want to venture into after the training, you can get a maximum of N3m loan from the CBN, to be repaid after seven years, at 5% interest loan. It is not even up to a single digit. Therefore, the training is important to know the processes involved in the loan. Even after the training, my firm is available for further mentorship of participants,” he said.